Hyderabad woman rescued from Kuwait thanks Modi govt

A Hyderabad woman, who was sent to Kuwait under false pretence and was tortured there, thanked the Indian embassy and Modi government on Sunday for her rescue.

"I would like to thank the Indian Embassy and Modi government for rescuing me from that hell. There are many agents here trying to dupe people. We should not believe anything these agents tell us," Rehana Begum told ANI.

She left for Kuwait on January 25 and returned to India on June 16.

"An agent had approached me and offered a beautician's job in a saloon in Kuwait. He had said they will pay me Rs 30,000 per month. When I went there, they employed me as a housemaid and tortured me," the woman said.

"They used to thrash me and inflict burns on me. They did not even give me proper food or clothes," she said.

Rehana then called her daughter in India and conveyed the condition she was in.

Her daughter approached the Indian embassy, which brought her mother back to the country.