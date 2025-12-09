FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Hyderabad Weather Update December 9: IMD issues cold wave alert for 7 Telangana districts as temperature drops by 5.1 degrees; Check details here

Telangana faces cold wave conditions on December 9 as IMD issues a yellow alert for seven districts. Temperatures are expected to drop 3–4°C below normal, with several areas already recording sub-10°C lows. Fog, mist, and chilly mornings are likely to persist for the next two days.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 08:21 AM IST

Hyderabad Weather Update December 9: IMD issues cold wave alert for 7 Telangana districts as temperature drops by 5.1 degrees; Check details here
Telangana is expected to experience a sharp drop in temperatures today, December 9, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for seven districts. The minimum temperature in several parts of the state is likely to fall 3–4°C below the seasonal average over the next 48 hours, prompting officials to advise residents to take necessary precautions.

Seven Districts Under IMD Yellow Alert

The IMD has placed the following districts under a yellow alert due to the anticipated cold wave:
Adilabad, Komuram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

The forecast indicates fog or mist during early hours, followed by a partly cloudy sky later in the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 31°C, while nighttime temperatures may dip to approximately 13°C.

The IMD noted that temperatures in Telangana were significantly lower than normal on December 8, with deviations of up to 5.1°C below average.

Temperature Data Shows Severe Overnight Cooling

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), 12 districts recorded sub-10°C temperatures between the mornings of December 7 and 8.
The lowest temperature documented was 7.2°C in Kohir, located in the Sangareddy district—one of the coldest readings in the state this season.

Weather Systems Influencing the Drop in Temperatures

IMD reports that a trough of easterly winds is currently positioned near 87°E over the southeast Bay of Bengal at lower atmospheric levels. This system is contributing to the prevailing cold and misty conditions across Telangana.

Authorities continue to monitor temperature trends as the state prepares for more chilly mornings and nights in the coming days. Residents, especially in the alerted districts, are advised to stay warm and follow safety guidelines during the cold wave spell.

