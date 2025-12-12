FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Hyderabad shivered through one of its coldest nights in years as a strong cold wave pushed temperatures into single digits, with a low of 6.3 degrees at the University of Hyderabad. IMD forecasts clear skies, pleasant days around 29 degrees, and chilly nights near 11–12 degrees.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
Hyderabad witnessed one of its coldest nights in recent years as temperatures dipped sharply across the city early Thursday. Several neighbourhoods recorded their lowest minimum temperatures in nearly seven years, with the ongoing cold wave sweeping across Telangana, bringing biting winds and unusually chilly mornings.

Hyderabad Records Rare Single-Digit Temperatures

According to independent forecaster Hyderabad Rains on X, multiple locations in the city saw temperatures plunge well below the seasonal average. Early morning readings on 12 December showed a significant overnight drop:

University of Hyderabad: 6.3 degrees

Moulali: 7.1 degrees

Rajendra Nagar: 7.7 degrees

Sivarampalle: 8.8 degrees

Alwal: 9.0 degrees

Gachibowli: 9.1 degrees

Bollarum: 9.3 degrees

Maredpally: 10.1 degrees

Quthbullapur: 10.2 degrees

Jeedimetla: 11 degrees

Many of these areas slipped into single-digit temperatures for the first time this winter, marking a rare cold spell for the city.

IMD Forecast: Clear Skies, Cool Days Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for the next week, with conditions turning partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening. For now, the city can expect:

Day temperatures: Around 29 degrees

Night temperatures: 11–12 degrees

Humidity: Mild to moderate

Weather warnings: None

The IMD expects the cold wave pattern to persist, even as the weather remains dry and stable.

Cold Wave Grips Telangana

Officials noted that more detailed temperature data from across Telangana will be released soon, with early indications showing several districts also experiencing unusually low temperatures overnight.

As the cold wave continues, Hyderabadis should brace for more chilly early mornings. While daytime conditions remain pleasant, winter has finally arrived in full force, bringing back heaters, warm clothing, and patches of early morning fog across the city.

