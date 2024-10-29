Mr. Nayak suggested that Pramod may have died in his sleep four to five days earlier. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

An elderly, visually impaired couple lived with their deceased 30-year-old son for four days, unaware of his passing. The situation might have continued had their neighbors in Hyderabad's Blinds Colony not noticed a foul odor from the house and alerted the police on Monday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Pramod, who was living with his parents, Kaluva Ramana, a retired government employee, and Shantikumari, in a rented apartment. Pramod, deserted by his wife who took their two daughters, was reportedly an alcoholic, according to news agency IANS.

Nagole police station’s officer-in-charge, Surya Nayak, explained that the elderly couple, both over 60, called out to Pramod for food and water but received no response. Their frail voices likely went unheard by neighbors. When the police arrived, Ramana and Shantikumari were found in a semi-conscious state and were provided with food and water.

