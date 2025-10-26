FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'

Following a a tragic bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, where 20 people were burnt alive, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has slammed the 'intoxicated' drivers, calling them Terrorists.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'
Following a a tragic bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, where 20 people were burnt alive, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has slammed the 'intoxicated' drivers, calling them terrorists. He wrote on X, 'DRUNK DRIVERS ARE TERRORISTS’ and said that this was a 'preventable massacre' just caused due to reckless bhaviour of intoxicated biker. 

In a post on X, Sajjanar said, 'Drunk drivers are terrorists. Period. Drunk drivers are terrorists and their actions are nothing short of acts of terror on our roads. The horrific Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 innocent people, was not an accident in the truest sense. It was a preventable massacre, caused by the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of an intoxicated biker.'

Commissioner said that this incident was a 'criminal act of negligence that annihilated entire families within seconds.' The biker, identified as B. Shiva Shankar, was under the influence of alcohol. CCTV footage shows him refueling his motorcycle at 2:24 a.m., minutes before he lost control and caused the devastating collision at 2:39 a.m. His decision to drive drunk turned a moment of arrogance into a tragedy of unimaginable scale,' he added.

Sajjanar said, 'I stand firmly by my statement that DRUNK DRIVERS ARE TERRORISTS in every sense. They destroy lives, families, and futures. Such acts will never be tolerated.'

'In Hyderabad, we are adopting a zero-tolerance stance against drunk driving. Every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of law. There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives. It’s time we, as a society, stop calling drunk driving a mistake. It is a crime that shatters lives and must be punished accordingly,' he concluded.

Kurnool bus fire tragedy 

Hyderabad police have registered a case of reckless driving against 'intoxicated' bike driver, Shiva Shankar. He died after he lost control of his motorcycle, an collide with a private sleeper bus and then crashed into a road divider. The man sitting behind Shiva on the bike survived the tragedy, and filed the case.

As per reports, the bus ran over the driver, and the bike was dragged underneath the bus. The fuel tank of bike bursted causing fire in bus, and 20 people on the bus were burnt alive. Additionally, the police have also arrested the bus driver.

 

