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Hyderabad to Mumbai in 3 hours? Mega proposed bullet train plan set to shrink travel time from 15 hours

A new high-speed train corridor between Hyderabad and Mumbai has been proposed, which is expected to reduce travel time from around 15 hours to just three hours. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Hyderabad to Mumbai in 3 hours? Mega proposed bullet train plan set to shrink travel time from 15 hours
A bullet train between Hyderabad and Mumbai has been proposed recently (Credits: AI-Generated)
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A piece of good news has arrived for those commuters who travel between Hyderabad and Mumbai, as the time taken between these two cities is set to be drastically reduced. Currently, it takes around 14 to 15 hours by train to travel to Mumbai from Hyderabad, which could soon be reduced to just about 3 hours. Yes, you read it right! A new high-speed rail proposal is on the cards, which aims to connect the two major cities with a bullet train corridor.

 

Calling the project a game changer for the state, Telangana's Minister for Roads & Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the bullet train corridor will reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Mumbai to under three hours, travelling over 750 km.

 

Proposal for bullet train corridor between Hyderabad and Mumbai

 

The proposed corridor is expected to be around 761 km long, with high-speed trains running at 320-330 kmph. This route may have about 10 to 12 stations, including a mix of elevated tracks, at ground level, and underground stretches.

 

Apart from this, a tunnel of nearly 4 to 5 km is also being considered near Vikarabad. When completed, this project will become one of India's biggest high-speed rail projects beyond the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

 

Previous bullet train projects in India

 

India is already developing a bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with Japan, which is also the country's first high-speed rail corridor. Apart from this, several other routes, including Delhi-Varanasi and Mumbai-Nagpur, have also been proposed or are in the study phase.

 

When Hyderabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor project begin?

 

Since the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is now ready, the next step will be to get approvals from the central government and coordinate with Maharashtra and other stakeholders.

 

If all the formalities, approvals, and funding are done on time, construction of this bullet train corridor is set to commence by late 2027 or early 2028 and is expected to be completed within six to eight years, which means it could be operational sometime around 2035.

 

Why Hyderabad-Mumbai route is important?

 

The Hyderabad-Mumbai route is said to be chosen to connect two major economic centres, as the proposed route also passes through cities like Pune and Solapur, increasing its overall economic viability.

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