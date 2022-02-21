Hyderabad to face water supply disruption for 36 hours on THESE dates

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided restrain water supply in many parts of Hyderabad this week. The water supply chain will be halted for 36 hours, starting from 5 am on February 23 to 5 pm on February 24.

As per a report by an Indian-English daily, the water supply chain will be affected because of ongoing work on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase III pipeline and Kondapur pumping station.

During the time that water supply chain will be halted, the concerned authorities will repair several water leaks and finish maintenance work across the city.

Which areas will be affected by the halt in water supply?

Based on reports, water supply will remain affected in various parts of Hyderabad, including Shastripuram, Bandlaguda Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikpet Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Lalapet and Sahebnagar.

Many other regions, including Saroornagar, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Durganagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengzamaticherla, Kierzamand Gierzam will also be facing issues due to halted water supply.

As water will not be supplied for about 36 hours in Hyderabad, the HMWSSB officials have advised residents to use water judiciously.