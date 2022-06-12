Hyderabad: Theft at upcoming police control centre, copper wire worth Rs 34 lakh stolen

File Photo

An upcoming police command control centre in the heart of Telangana capital Hyderabad became the site of a theft to the tune of lakhs of rupees. An insider role is suspected by the police which has been questioning those employed on the construction site.

The prestigious Command and Control Centre is being built at Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills area of the city. The multi-storied command centre will comprise state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable state police to effectively manage the law-and-order situation.

It will have five towers housing offices like the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office, a technology fusion centre - managing the emergency response management system, Dial 100 and the war room.

It is being built at a cost of Rs 585 crore. The construction is 95 percent complete, state Home Minister Mahmood Ali informed last month.

Copper wire bundles were stolen to the tune of Rs 34 lakh, the Times of India reported amount. A complaint was lodged at the Banjara Hills police station by the project manager of the site. A case was registered and probe was initiated.

Two persons have been taken into custody on suspicion of theft, including an ambulance driver who is said to be the main suspect. The bundles were stolen with the help of an ambulance stationed at the high-security site in case of emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)