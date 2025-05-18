INDIA
17 people have died after a massive fire broke out at a building near the iconic Charminar monument in Hyderabad, Telangana. The state's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped.
At least 17 people have died after a massive fire broke out at a building in in Gulzar House area near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday (May 18). Even as the cause of fire remains unconfirmed, it is suspected that a short circuit may have led to the blaze. According to a Fire Department official, they received a call around 6:30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to hospitals.
After visiting the incident site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the deceased included several children. "Such incidents are very sad. I will talk to the central government and the Prime Minister and try to get financial help for the families of those who died in this incident," he told reporters.
Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.
(With inputs from news agency PTI).
