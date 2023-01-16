Hyderabad: Food delivery boy falls off building escaping pet dog's attack, passes away

Swiggy delivery agent passes away while escaping a pet dog's attack | Photo: PTI (Representative)

A Swiggy delivery agent falls off a building and dies after being chased by a pet dog while delivering food. The 23-year-old delivery agent, Mohd Rizwan, was delivering food at the Lumbini Rock Castle apartments in Banjara Hills on January 11 when the dog started chasing him. Feared by the dog, he started to run, in an attempt to save himself and fell off the third floor of the building.

He was admitted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences by the dog owner but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Jan 16). According to the police Rizwan showed up at the customer's doorstep and their pet dog, a German Shepherd, lunged at him.

While running away from the animal, Rizwan tried to jump off a railing but slipped and fell, suffering critical head injuries. This incident took place in Hyderabad.

A case of causing death due to negligence under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. "It has been four days since the incident took place. The delivery boy named Rizwan died at the hospital while getting treatment. We have registered a case under IPC Section 304(A) against Shobana, who is the dog's owner," ANI quoted Banjara Hills Inspector of Police, Narender.

Telangana | A Swiggy delivery boy,Rizwan died at a hospital in Banjara Hills PS limits.He was attacked by a pet dog while he went for delivery&fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape. Banjara Hills Police registered a case against Shobana, the dog's owner — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

The victim's brother said, "My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara hills police should take necessary action."