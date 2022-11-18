Hyderabad: Suspected gas leak at Kasturba Gandhi College, over 30 students hospitalised

Girl students hospitalised after suspected gas leak at Hyderabad college | Photo: PTI

Over 30 girl students of a Hyderabad college fell ill and were hospitalised after a suspected gas leak in the laboratory at the institute on Friday. The incident took place in the Kasturba Gandhi College in West Maredpally, Secunderabad.

The affected students complained of breathlessness and dizziness and were admitted to a hospital. Police officials rushed to the college after the report of a suspected gas leak and initiated a probe.

The affected students were rushed by the college staff to nearby Geetha Nursing home with the help of locals. The college authorities, however, have rejected the possibility of a gas leak at the college lab.

The authorities claimed that the students fell ill due to foul smell emanating from a garbage dump on the boundary wall of the Hyderabad college. They surveyed the college premises after the complaints from students of a gas leak in the college lab and claimed there was no such incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.

(With inputs from IANS)