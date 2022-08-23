Search icon
Hyderabad shocker: Family of four commits suicide in hotel room at Nizamabad

A family of four persons, including two children, allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Nizamabad town on Sunday, said the police.

A family of four persons, including two children, allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Nizamabad town on Sunday, said the police.

As per the police, the head of the family Suryaprakash (37) fed poison to his wife Akshaya and daughter Pratusha (13) and son Advaith (10) and later hanged himself.

According to the Nizamabad Additional Superintendent of Police, the deceased had a real estate business in the Madhapur and Kondapur area in Hyderabad and were encountering losses in his business.

The deceased borrowed money from his three business partners. Since he was unable to return money to his business partners, the latter have been putting pressure on him to return the money.

The deceased along with his wife and two children took a room in the hotel of Nizamabad. He fed poison to his wife and children, and then he hanged himself.

There was a suicide note that stated that his business partners are threatening him and forcing him to return the amount, he took from them. A 306 case under section 306 had been registered and an investigation is underway.

