Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener
NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs
Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me, it just means...'
Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district
INDIA
A Ferrari crashed in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills near Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence, injuring three people. The luxury car hit an electric pole and other vehicles.
A high-speed crash involving a Ferrari in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Sunday left three people injured and caused significant traffic disruption, authorities said. The luxury car, valued at around Rs 3.5–4 crore, collided with multiple vehicles before police intervened.
The incident took place near Road No. 45, close to the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to police, the Ferrari lost control, first striking an electric pole on the median divider and then hitting a car coming from the opposite direction. Several other vehicles travelling behind the impacted car were also damaged in the chain collision.
Three individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Police and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a private hospital. Officials confirmed that their conditions are stable. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Ferrari involved in the accident is registered under the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy. The driver’s identity has not been disclosed publicly. Preliminary reports indicate the driver tested negative for alcohol and was en route to a wedding at the time of the incident.
Initial investigations, including an inspection by transport authorities, suggest a mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident. Early findings point to a possible brake and engine malfunction that caused the Ferrari to veer off control, leading to the collision.
Authorities are continuing their probe into the crash, including examining the vehicle and interviewing witnesses. Traffic disruptions in the area lasted for several hours, highlighting the dangers posed by high-speed vehicles in busy urban roads.
Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution and ensure vehicle maintenance to prevent similar incidents in the future.