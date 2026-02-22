Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

A Ferrari crashed in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills near Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence, injuring three people. The luxury car hit an electric pole and other vehicles.

A high-speed crash involving a Ferrari in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Sunday left three people injured and caused significant traffic disruption, authorities said. The luxury car, valued at around Rs 3.5–4 crore, collided with multiple vehicles before police intervened.

Accident Occurs Near Tollywood Actor’s Residence

The incident took place near Road No. 45, close to the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to police, the Ferrari lost control, first striking an electric pole on the median divider and then hitting a car coming from the opposite direction. Several other vehicles travelling behind the impacted car were also damaged in the chain collision.

Injuries and Immediate Response

Three individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Police and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a private hospital. Officials confirmed that their conditions are stable. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Vehicle and Driver Details

The Ferrari involved in the accident is registered under the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy. The driver’s identity has not been disclosed publicly. Preliminary reports indicate the driver tested negative for alcohol and was en route to a wedding at the time of the incident.

Possible Cause of the Crash

Initial investigations, including an inspection by transport authorities, suggest a mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident. Early findings point to a possible brake and engine malfunction that caused the Ferrari to veer off control, leading to the collision.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the crash, including examining the vehicle and interviewing witnesses. Traffic disruptions in the area lasted for several hours, highlighting the dangers posed by high-speed vehicles in busy urban roads.

Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution and ensure vehicle maintenance to prevent similar incidents in the future.