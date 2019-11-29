Hyderabad rape-murder: Victim should've called police instead of her sister, says Telangana minister

Amid the national outrage on the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday gave a shocking response that if the victim had called the police instead of her sister, she could have been saved.

Calling the incident unfortunate, he said that despite being educated, she dialed her sister and not the police.

"We're saddened by the incident. Crime happens but police is alert and controlling it. Unfortunate that despite being educated, she called her sister and not '100'. Had she called 100, she could've been saved," Mahmood Ali was quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Telangana Home Min on alleged rape&murder case of a woman veterinary doctor: We're saddened by the incident,crime happens but police is alert&controlling it. Unfortunate that despite being educated she called her sister¬ '100',had she called 100 she could've been saved. pic.twitter.com/N17THk4T48 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

The body was recovered from Shadnagar area in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday, following which a preliminary probe has been initiated. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

"She had gone to a hospital for some treatment but when she was on her way to return, her scooter's tyre got punctured. A day later, her body was found in a burnt state," said Shadnagar ACP V Surender.

According to the victim's sister, she (her sister) had a conversation with her a day before when she told that she was scared... but later her phone went switched off. "We tried to find her but unable to trace... then we registered a complaint with the police."