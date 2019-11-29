Hyderabad rape-murder case: Police arrests four, to request hearing in fast-track court

A day after a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police on Friday evening arrested four people in connection with the case.

Addressing the media, the police informed that revealed the names of the arrested people, adding that it will request for the case to be heard in a fast-track court. "Request will be made to handover the case to the fast track court, Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to the accused persons," an official said.

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

"She had gone to a hospital for some treatment but when she was on her way to return, her scooter's tyre got punctured. A day later, her body was found in a burnt state," said Shadnagar ACP V Surender.

According to the victim's sister, she (her sister) had a conversation with her a day before when she told that she was scared, but later her phone went switched off. "We tried to find her but unable to trace... then we registered a complaint with the police," she said.