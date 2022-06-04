Hyderabad rape case: 2 arrested, 3 out of 5 accused minor

Telangana police arrests 2nd accused in Hyderabad gang rape

Telangana police arrested the 2nd accused in the alleged Hyderabad gang rape case of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills last week. The 1st arrest was made yesterday June 3, 2022.

Second accused in #Hyderabad gang rape case arrested, police teams on lookout for remaining three accused. pic.twitter.com/YBZfIfkqhe — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis conducted a press conference yesterday and said the suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors, the police added. One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested yesterday.

The DCP said police were able to identify 5 culprits with the help of CCTV footage and the victim’s statement. He also added that three of those five accused are minors.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the DCP said the police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim. Of these, three are minors, he said.

Several reports surfaced earlier, alleging the involvement of Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s son-in-law in the incident which was denied by the Telangana police calling the rumours baseless.

The security footage of that shows the girl standing with the attackers outside the pub in the Jubilee hill area. The boy had offered to drop the girl home and assaulted her in a parked car. The 5 accused took turns raping her while the other stood outside guarding the car.

The incident took place on May 28th and a case was lodged soon after. A case has been registered under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state’s Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take “immediate and stern action” in the gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad.

Read: Hyderabad gang rape: BJP stages protest over ‘coverup’ of minor girl’s sexual assault by teenagers