Hyderabad student stabs girlfriend's classmate for talking to her

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a Class 12 student stabbed his girlfriend's male classmate in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. His fault: he had talked to the accused's girlfriend. The incident took place in the district's Rajendranagar Mandal area.

The victim, Durga Prasad, and the accused's girlfriend are classmates. He had been talking with the girl which upset the accused.

Inspector Nageshwar Rao of the Banjara Hills police station told news agency ANI that after the accused came to know that his girlfriend had been talking to her classmate, he called Durga Prasad to the Rajendranagar area and stabbed him.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

Further probe is on.