Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat for Riyadh-bound Flynas flight; lands safely

Earlier on December 6, two international flights had received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad airport. The threats were sent to the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing. Here are more details.

A bomb threat email was received on Thursday morning on the customer support email of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in connection with Flynas flight XY 325, an official said. According to an RGIA official, the flight landed safely, and all mandatory safety and security protocols were immediately implemented. Security agencies conducted standard checks in accordance with procedure. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on December 6, two international flights received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad Airport. It was received on the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing. According to the Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the email threats. The BA 277 landed safely early morning, but the other flight to Hyderabad returned to the departure airport. "On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned to the departure airport," Hyderabad Airport GMR added.A similar incident took place on December 5 when an email threat for Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad had arrived at 7:30 AM. The flight continued its journey with heightened monitoring. As it touched down safely at 8:30 AM, the atmosphere changed instantly. Security teams directed the aircraft to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deboarded, following standard operating procedures.

