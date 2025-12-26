Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat for Riyadh-bound Flynas flight; lands safely
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer-starrer crosses Rs 630 crore, set to dethrone SRK's Jawan as highest-grossing Hindi film
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tarique Rahman's show of strength against Yunus in Bangladesh
Christmas 2025: Virat Kohli wishes fans, Shikhar Dhawan shares selfie with girlfriend; Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues turn Santa
Vrusshabha movie review: It takes 2 Mohanlal to makes this wafer-thin story entertaining, reincarnation actioner good in parts, but...
'For Muslims, Hindus, Christians...': Tarique Rahman's homecoming message amid Bangladesh violence
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return to action - Will BCCI telecast or livestream the matches?
Mumbai: CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services for New Year revellers on Jan 1; check timings here
Karnataka: Two dead, several injured as balloon gas cylinder explodes in Mysuru
ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finish 2025 as top two ODI batters; Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah make big gains
INDIA
Earlier on December 6, two international flights had received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad airport. The threats were sent to the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing. Here are more details.
A bomb threat email was received on Thursday morning on the customer support email of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in connection with Flynas flight XY 325, an official said. According to an RGIA official, the flight landed safely, and all mandatory safety and security protocols were immediately implemented. Security agencies conducted standard checks in accordance with procedure. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on December 6, two international flights received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad Airport. It was received on the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing. According to the Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the email threats. The BA 277 landed safely early morning, but the other flight to Hyderabad returned to the departure airport. "On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.
"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned to the departure airport," Hyderabad Airport GMR added.A similar incident took place on December 5 when an email threat for Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad had arrived at 7:30 AM. The flight continued its journey with heightened monitoring. As it touched down safely at 8:30 AM, the atmosphere changed instantly. Security teams directed the aircraft to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deboarded, following standard operating procedures.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).