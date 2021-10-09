Hyderabad: Two persons washed away as heavy rains lash city, traffic disrupted and flights diverted

Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunder lashed almost all areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts on Friday (October 8) evening.

The two persons were washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains in the Vanasthalipuram region. K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

The sudden downpour was severe in nature and disrupted traffic across all the major thoroughfares and inundated several low-lying regions across the city.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, as many as eight flights were diverted from the Hyderabad airport due to bad weather.