Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha glams up in orange-pink 'Gujarati-style' lehenga choli for Navratri festivities; Videos of her dance with daughter Aadhya, mother-in-law goes viral, WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for provocative gesture against India, he will...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed

Hyderabad was gripped by chaos in the early hours of Saturday as torrential overnight rains caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city, including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and multiple residential colonies near the Musi River.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Torrential rains lashed parts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. The situation deteriorated rapidly after officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar following continuous heavy rainfall across the state, causing the Musi River to swell, resulting in severe flooding across parts of the city. Several key roads and bridges in Hyderabad have been closed, prompting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to announce diversions. About 1,000 people were shifted to relief camps following the heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad causes floods, waterlogging

The heavy rainfall inundated the surrounding low-lying areas and triggered panic among residents. A huge volume of water entered homes in colonies near the Musi River in Chaderghat, causing significant damage. Residents told ANI, "The river water suddenly flooded our houses, and the officials did not inform us. Our homes and all the materials -- TVs, fridges, rice -- were submerged. We request the Telangana government to help us in this matter."As a precaution, police closed the main road near the Chaderghat bridge, leading to major traffic jams and transportation delays across the area.

Bus station, residential colonies flooded

The roads from Kulsumpura to Puranapool via the 100-foot road in Jiyaguda, Chaderghat causeway bridge, and Moosarambagh bridge have been completely closed. As an alternative, vehicles travelling from Kulsumpura to Puranapool are being redirected via Karwan and Gopi Hotel Road. Commuters are advised to follow updates from the Hyderabad Traffic Police and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. 

Meanwhile, at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), floodwaters surged into the terminal, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Visuals from the wee hours showed commuters wading through waist-deep water, struggling to reach safer areas. Bus operations were completely halted due to severe waterlogging.
 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was quickly deployed to both MGBS and flood-hit colonies, carrying out rescue operations and assisting those in distress. Many were evacuated from submerged homes and transit areas.

The Telangana government has directed officials to take proactive measures to ensure public safety amid flooding concerns.  Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the MGBS premises and Musi River embankments until the water recedes. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has placed emergency teams on high alert, with more rainfall forecast for the city in the coming days. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, while affected residents are calling for immediate relief and compensation. Emergency shelters have been activated in some areas, and civic bodies are working to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir
Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know
Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India..
IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says
IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over?
Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'
Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan 'vindictive'
Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here
Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE