Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed

Hyderabad was gripped by chaos in the early hours of Saturday as torrential overnight rains caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city, including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and multiple residential colonies near the Musi River.

Torrential rains lashed parts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. The situation deteriorated rapidly after officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar following continuous heavy rainfall across the state, causing the Musi River to swell, resulting in severe flooding across parts of the city. Several key roads and bridges in Hyderabad have been closed, prompting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to announce diversions. About 1,000 people were shifted to relief camps following the heavy rains.



Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad causes floods, waterlogging

The heavy rainfall inundated the surrounding low-lying areas and triggered panic among residents. A huge volume of water entered homes in colonies near the Musi River in Chaderghat, causing significant damage. Residents told ANI, "The river water suddenly flooded our houses, and the officials did not inform us. Our homes and all the materials -- TVs, fridges, rice -- were submerged. We request the Telangana government to help us in this matter."As a precaution, police closed the main road near the Chaderghat bridge, leading to major traffic jams and transportation delays across the area.

Bus station, residential colonies flooded



The roads from Kulsumpura to Puranapool via the 100-foot road in Jiyaguda, Chaderghat causeway bridge, and Moosarambagh bridge have been completely closed. As an alternative, vehicles travelling from Kulsumpura to Puranapool are being redirected via Karwan and Gopi Hotel Road. Commuters are advised to follow updates from the Hyderabad Traffic Police and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.



Meanwhile, at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), floodwaters surged into the terminal, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Visuals from the wee hours showed commuters wading through waist-deep water, struggling to reach safer areas. Bus operations were completely halted due to severe waterlogging.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was quickly deployed to both MGBS and flood-hit colonies, carrying out rescue operations and assisting those in distress. Many were evacuated from submerged homes and transit areas.

The Telangana government has directed officials to take proactive measures to ensure public safety amid flooding concerns. Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the MGBS premises and Musi River embankments until the water recedes. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has placed emergency teams on high alert, with more rainfall forecast for the city in the coming days. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, while affected residents are calling for immediate relief and compensation. Emergency shelters have been activated in some areas, and civic bodies are working to restore normalcy.



