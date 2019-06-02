Hyderabad prepares for Telangana Formation Day celebrations

The day will be observed by hoisting the national flag in every district of the state whereas Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be participating in the celebrations at Public Gardens.

Hyderabad city is all decked up with festive lighting as the city gets ready to celebrate Telangana Formation Day on Sunday.

To mark the occasion important government buildings including Telangana Assembly and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP Sri Mahender Reddy would also participate in the State Formation Day celebrations.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion."

June 2, 2019, marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, marking the official formation of India's youngest state in 2014.