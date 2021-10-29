Police stopping commuters to check WhatsApp chats about drugs

Amid the ongoing fight against drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Hyderabad Police has also geared up for action. These days, the police is on the streets looking for people who consume drugs. In this episode, the police is also investigating people's phones and checking personal chats.

According to the information, the police searches words like ganja and drugs in people's WhatsApp. However, this step of the police is being criticized a lot. This is being called an invasion of privacy.

According to reports, the search operation was carried out in the Dhulpet area of â€‹â€‹Hyderabad. It may be noted that this area came into the discussion for drug peddling in the past.

Hyderabad Police has launched a phone search operation against drugs at a time when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan stayed in jail in connection with the drugs case. Also, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared war against illegal drugs. Last week, at a high-level meeting, he ordered the authorities to crack down on drugs.

South Zone DCP Gajrao Bhupal said that he was aware of the investigation of the phones. He also said that no one is being pressurized for this. People can also refuse to give their phones. He said that people are cooperating in this campaign of the police.