Hyderabad police drags car with YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy inside it, watch viral video

Image: ANI

The Hyderabad Police is under fire for its kneejerk reaction during a protest in which they dragged a car with people inside it. Sharmila Reddy, who is the head of the Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Telangana Party (YSTRP), was inside the car when it was dragged by the police.

The political tussle between YSRTP and Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which is now known as Bharat Rashtra Samiti, is getting heated with each passing day. The chief ministers of the two states—Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—are fighting it out for the political mileage over each other in the area. While Jagan Mohan Reddy is very aggressive in his street wide campaigns, KCR is going to the town with the welfare schemes nurtured by his government. KCR has also shown the willingness to be visible at the national level.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD November 29, 2022

With such on-road stunts, the YSRTP team might get an advantage over the rivals. Sharmila Reddy’s protest and a very visible strategic move is only going to give them inroads into the state. The local police will have to come up with a new strategy rather than going all out against political protesters if they don’t want such incidents to take an ugly turn.

