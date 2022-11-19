Hyderabad: Police arrest man for brutally killing two puppies, uploading videos on Instagram | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Police detained a man on Friday who had brutally killed two puppies and posted a video of it online. The man allegedly posted a video on Instagram showing two puppies being hanged and one being thrown from a building. According to India Today, the man killed the first puppy by hanging it from a tree, and the second puppy was thrown off a building from the fourth floor.

The incidents was brought into light on November 15 when he used his Instagram ID to share the videos of the act on social media. Ray, a local of the Kattedan neighbourhood within the Rajendranagar Police authority, has been named as the accused. Police claim that in addition to engaging in antisocial behaviour, the accused also uses drugs.

A report of animal cruelty was lodged to the Mailardevpally police station on November 18. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 429 (punishment for mischief by killing animals) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act Section (PCAA) 11(L) were both used by the Mailardevpally Police to file a FIR. However, the defendant was later granted bail. In recent times, such incidents have increased across nation.

Another incident that occurred in the Beed district of Maharashtra involved a man who is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor's pet dog after the dog barked at him. A suspect who viciously beat a dog after chaining it up was detained a few days ago by police from Kolkata's Amherst Street police station.

