Hyderabad on heavy rain alert; CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to remain vigilant, half-day holiday in schools, WFH for next…

INDIA
Hyderabad is bracing for heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the next few days. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued advisories for IT companies to consider allowing employees to work from home to minimise disruptions. The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) warned of intense rainfall across the city from Wednesday, August 13, to Friday, August 15.
The city has been experiencing waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the relentless downpour. With a new heavy rain alert, CM Reddy directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert for the next 72 hours, with special focus on low-lying areas. The Director of School Education announced half-day holidays for all government and private schools under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on August 13 and 14, in anticipation of very heavy rainfall.