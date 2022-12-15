Hyderabad: Nursing student tries to sell kidney, duped Rs 16 lakh

File photo

A nursing student from Guntur, Hyderabad alleges that while she was trying to sell her kidney to pay off a debt of Rs 2 lakh, cybercriminals duped her out of Rs 16 lakh. On Monday, during a Spandana programme in Hyderabad, a nursing student went to the police and reported losing Rs 2 lakh that she withdrew from her father's bank account, according to The Time of India report.

Some people offered her three crores when she tried to sell her kidney. However, they forced her to transfer Rs 16 lakh for the cost of taxes and police verification.

The victim told police that she met a man named Praveen Raj online and promised her to give 50% of the money before the operation and the rest after the procedure.

They opened an account with Citibank in Chennai and transferred Rs 3 crore in it. After paying a verification fee of Rs 16 lakh, the victim requested a refund. She was told to travel to Delhi to pick up her money, but the address was fake.

READ: Data reveals more than 650 acid attacks in India in three years, West Bengal tops list, followed by Uttar Pradesh

Father of the victim said that he had given his daughter one of his ATM cards. In November, he found about the cash withdrawals. She left her hostel in Hyderabad when he asked his daughter to return home. Police traced her at a friend's home in Jaggayyapeta, NTR district.