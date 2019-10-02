Hyderabad Nizam's Fund: UK High Court rules in favour of India, shuns Pakistan's claim on Rs 306 crore

The Court held that Pakistan's pleading of limitation was an "abuse of process”

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the UK High Court today upheld the claims of India over Pakistan in the 70-year old Hyderabad fund case, which involves an amount of £35 million currently being held by the National Westminster Bank in London.

The amount had been held since September 1948 in the account of the then High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola. The case centers on the fact that an amount of £1 million had then been transferred from the treasury of the 7th and last Nizam of Hyderabad to Rahimtoola's account. The amount has since grown to £35 million in 70 years. According to reports, the amount has been claimed by the grandsons of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad — Mukarram Jah, who resides in Turkey, and Muffakham Jah — with an assertion that the fund, which was kept in Rahimtoola's 'trust for safe-keeping' rightfully belongs to them now since the fund was gifted to them by their grandfather in a trust set up in 1963. They had also claimed that the Nizam wanted the money back post-Independence and the case had been the subject of earlier proceedings in the UK in the 1950s, during which the UK House of Lords had to set aside the claim brought by the Nizam as Pakistan invoked state immunity.

In 2013, Pakistan commenced fresh proceedings herself, thereby waiving state immunity, the press release stated. "A subsequent attempt by Pakistan to discontinue the proceedings was rejected as an abuse of process by the UK Court," it added.

Pakistan's claim on the fund centered on the assertation that the payment was made by the Nizam to arm the princely state of Hyderabad against the attempt of the annexation of the state by the government of India. Pakistan stated that since Hyderabad was not a part of India during Independence, the Nizam wanted to arm it for future annexation attempts. In 1947, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad went into a standstill agreement with India and asked for more time to consider it joining India. In September 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad was annexed into India as a part of Operation Polo. Pakistan has since said that the amount belonged to them and on being a sovereign state, it cannot be a subject in a United Kingdom court.

However, the UK Court issued a wide-ranging judgment today, as detailed in the MEA statement — "after analysing documentation going back more than 70 years and embracing the law of constructive and resulting trusts, unjust enrichment, foreign act of state, illegality and limitation of actions. The Court rejected arguments advanced by Pakistan that the dispute was non-justiciable, either in whole or in part; that the doctrine of illegality somehow barred recovery; or that the claims of other parties were time-barred."

The Court held that Pakistan's pleading of limitation was an "abuse of process”, and that remedies in trust law and restitution were available against both Pakistan and the Bank.

The UK High Court also rejected Pakistan's claim that the fund had been intended as payment for arms shipments or as an outright gift. The Court has held that beneficial ownership in the Fund as of 1948 lay with the 7th Nizam and that it had been held on trust to his benefit and that of his successors in the title since then.

Having found that the 7th Nizam was beneficially entitled to the Fund, the Court concluded that those claiming in right of the 7th Nizam i.e. India and the two grandsons of Nizam were now entitled to have the Fund.