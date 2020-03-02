Hyderabad man commits suicide after killing wife, children over financial stress

A 40-year-old techie in Hyderabad committed suicide after killing his wife and two children allegedly owing to financial problems.

The bodies of Pradeep and his wife Swathi (35), along with two children Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (2) were recovered from their house in LB Nagar of Hasthinapuram area of the capital city after the neighbours complained that the family had not come out of their house for the last two days.

Following the complaint, the police broke the door open to find the four dead bodies lying on the bed. All of them were taken to the hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect that the deaths occurred on either Saturday or Sunday. Pradeep, who was working with a leading software development company in Hyderabad, is believed to be under financial stress so he first poisoned his wife and children and later consumed it himself.

According to the police, it is likely that Pradeep bought the poison and mixed it with food which all of them consumed.

Pradeep had also reportedly told his father about the financial stress and told him that he didn't want to be a burden on him.

The suicide comes less than a month after another techie, P Nikhil Goud, ended his life allegedly over the delay in his marriage.

As per the reports, Goud had been pressurizing his parents for his marriage who were of the view that he was too young to tie the knot. He committed suicide on February 11 last month when his parents had gone out.