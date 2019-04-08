Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidate list for 2019 LS Poll, past results, all updates

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies – which will go to vote on April 11.

It comprises of seven segments - Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura.

The current sitting MP is Asaddudin Owaisi, one of the nation’s most vocal MPs and also a vehement Modi critic. The AIMIM has maintained a stronghold on this seat since 1989. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won here in 1984 and continued to win on an AIMIM ticket in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. In 2004, his son Asaddudin took over and also won from the seats. In 2009, he won by a margin of 1,23,865 votes beating TDP’s Zahid Ali Khan.

In 2014, he beat BJP’s Bhagavanth Rao by bagging 5,13,868 seats to his rival’s 3,11,414.

In 2019, he is again back taking on INC’s Firoz Khan and TRS’ Pusthe Srikanth.

The AIMIM is an ally of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and Owaisi has sought the victory of TRS in the remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Besides Hyderabad, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Kishangunj in Bihar.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.