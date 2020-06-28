Hyderabad likely go for lockdown again in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

In a bid to contain the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, the Telangana government will soon finalise a strategy in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction.

Since the lifting of lockdown last month, the number of positive cases in and around Hyderabad city has risen alarmingly. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is looking at proposals to reimpose lockdown for a few days. He will take a decision to this effect in the next three to four days.

A high-level review meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence cum office) on Sunday on containment of coronavirus, treatment available for the patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Medical and Health doctors participated in the meeting.

"In Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this. Especially the police department should be kept ready. Cabinet meeting should be convened. A decision on lockdown should be taken by eliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken,” the CM said after the meeting.

Health Minister Etela Rajender informed that several medical and health officials are asking for another 15-day lockdown in GHMC limits.

"Corona is spreading rapidly all over the country. In Telangana too, there is a steep rise in the positive cases. When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana State is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to positive patients. We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment in their homes," the minister explained.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shanta Kumari, in her report, pointed out that the number of deaths due to the virus is at very low in the State. The Average deaths due to COVID-19 at the national level is 3.04 while it is 1.52 in Telangana State. She said that more number of tests are being conducted in Telangana state.