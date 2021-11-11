Jilted lover stabs woman 18 times for refusing to marry him

Stories of jilted lovers throwing acids on the face of girls or doing physical harm to them are nothing new. Such cases have been on the rise in recent times. In a similar incident that has shocked Hyderabad, a woman was stabbed by 18 times allegedly by a man named Basavaraj after the victim refused to marry him.

The victim identified as Shirisha has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The gruesome incident took place in Greater Hyderabad at the woman's residence. The accused is said to be the boyfriend of the woman.

Accused Basavaraj was reportedly angry at the woman for getting engaged to another man named Shridhar two months ago. Both the victim and the accused hail from Daulatabad in Vikarabad district and are said to have been in a relationship. The Hyderabad police has arrested the accused and placed him in their custody.