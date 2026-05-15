Hyderabad-Jaipur express catches fire at Nampally station, fire tenders rushed to spot, no injuries reported

Fire department teams reached the station after being alerted and began dousing the flames immediately. Three fire engines helped bring the fire under control.

Two air-conditioned coaches of the Hyderabad–Jaipur Special Express caught fire at Nampally Railway Station on Friday evening, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported. Railway authorities said the blaze started in the B1 and B2 coaches of the 3-tier AC compartment shortly before the train was to leave for Jaipur at 7 PM.

Fire department teams reached the station after being alerted and began dousing the flames immediately. Three fire engines helped bring the fire under control.

Authorities said a serious incident was avoided because no passengers were in the two coaches when the fire broke out. Railway personnel evacuated nearby compartments and supported emergency teams in controlling the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed probe.



(This is a developing story)