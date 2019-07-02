In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, Hyderabad International Airport has set another milestone by extending its ongoing trials of Face Recognition (FR) to passengers starting from 1st to 31st July, 2019. The airport has set up dedicated FR registration counters near the domestic departure gates No. 1 and 3. The registration is available from 8am to 8pm for passengers who would like a new digital experience and is completely voluntary. On the first day, close to 100 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra at Hyderabad Airport.

To get going with FR enrollment, one can visit any of the FR Registration Counters at the airport with a valid government ID, contact details and get his / her the face captured by the camera. Once this is done, a CISF personnel physically checks the applicant’s government ID proof and post successful verification, a unique DigiYatra ID for the passenger is generated.

FR enrolment is a one-time activity and once the passenger is successfully enrolled, the DigiYatra ID is valid for subsequent travels during the trial period.

Passengers must complete check-in process through self-service check-in kiosks placed at airport or web-check-in before accessing the FR e-gate.

Hyderabad International Airport starts face recognition trials for passengers https://t.co/2kLbBXQet8 pic.twitter.com/jOsbd1q5Uj — DNA (@dna) July 2, 2019

An exclusive FR e-gate is available at the Departure Gate No. 3, where the FR-registered passenger can get his/her boarding card scanned, face the FR Camera, which matches and verifies the credentials along with the itinerary details. Upon successful verification, the e-gate will open instantly, allowing passenger to enter the Terminal. Since this is a trial phase, CISF personnel will still physically verify the travel docs and ID details of FR-registered passenger at the departure gate.

The checked-in FR-registered passenger can then proceed to a dedicated FR channel for security check (created at the Express Security Check near Gate No.3), where the FR Camera verifies the credentials followed by mandatory frisking by CISF personnel. After, CISF approval, the passenger heads for boarding.

Currently, the FR trials at Hyderabad Airport is being offered to passengers who are traveling with hand baggage only and are bound for the select cities viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.