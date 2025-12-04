FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hyderabad House: PM Modi to host President Putin in Rs 170 crore luxury palace; all you need to know about it

PM Modi will host a working lunch for President Vladimir Putin and his delegation at Hyderabad House on Friday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

Hyderabad House: PM Modi to host President Putin in Rs 170 crore luxury palace; all you need to know about it
As India hosts Russian President Vladimir Putin for two days, Hyderabad House plays a prominent role in his two-day itinerary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the 23rd India-Russia summit. Situated near India Gate, the landmark building is used by the government for diplomatic banquets and to receive visiting heads of state and heads of government in New Delhi.

When was Hyderabad House built?

Construction of Hyderabad House began in 1926 after Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the princely state of Hyderabad, purchased an 8.2-acre plot. The palace became a symbol of the Nizam's loyalty to the British Raj. Mir Osman was the richest man in the world at the time. The palace was built at a jaw-dropping cost of 200,000 pounds back in the 1920s (inflation-adjusted Rs 170 crore in 2023).

Who designed Hyderabad House?

British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens designed the building as a residence for Mir Osman, taking inspiration from the Viceroy’s House, now Rashtrapati Bhavan. It blends predominantly European architectural features with Mughal motifs. Hyderabad House was the largest and grandest royal palace Lutyens designed in Delhi between 1921 and 1931. It was built in the shape of a butterfly and originally had 36 rooms, four of which were reserved for the zanana.

Who manages Hyderabad House?

India Tourism Development Corporation has been successfully handling the management controls, which include catering and upkeep services. However, Hyderabad House is under the control of the Ministry of External Affairs. It was taken over by the Government of India on lease in 1954.

