Hyderabad Horror: Senior lawyer dies after being rammed by Scorpio outside home, murder suspected

Senior lawyer Khaja Moizuddin was killed after a car rammed into him outside his Hyderabad residence in Masab Tank.

A senior advocate lost his life after being struck by a vehicle outside his residence in Hyderabad, in what police are treating as a possible premeditated killing. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Masab Tank area and has triggered serious concern within the legal community.

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Khaja Moizuddin, was reportedly preparing to leave his home when the incident took place.

Vehicle Rammed Into Advocate Outside Home

According to police and CCTV footage, Moizuddin was placing his belongings into his Toyota Innova before entering the driver’s seat. At that moment, a green-coloured Mahindra Scorpio approached the location and suddenly altered its direction before crashing into him.

The impact of the collision was severe, throwing him nearly 15 to 20 feet away from his vehicle. Eyewitnesses in the locality rushed to assist and immediately shifted him to Mahavir Hospital. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later transferred to another medical facility for advanced treatment, where he succumbed.

Allegations of Targeted Attack Over Legal Disputes

Following the incident, Moizuddin’s family alleged that the crash was not accidental but a carefully planned attack. His son, advocate Mohammad Farhan, claimed that the lawyer had been involved in several sensitive cases related to alleged encroachment of waqf properties.

The family further stated that Moizuddin had received threats in the past due to his legal work and had previously survived attempts of intimidation. They also named two individuals as suspects and urged authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Police Launch Investigation Teams

Law enforcement officials have registered a hit-and-run case and initiated a large-scale investigation. A senior police officer confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to trace the vehicle involved and identify those responsible.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Legal Community Demands Action

The incident has caused widespread concern among lawyers in Hyderabad, with members of the bar association calling for swift action. Many have also urged authorities to ensure better protection for advocates dealing with high-conflict property and land-related disputes.

Police have assured that all angles, including the possibility of a planned attack, are being thoroughly examined as the investigation continues.