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Hyderabad Horror: Man marries woman living in Bangladeshi, sends three Myanmar friends to rape her

An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has alleged that her husband confined her inside a rented Hyderabad house and sent three friends to sexually assault her, with the alleged abuse coming to light after the landlord found her locked inside.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Hyderabad Horror: Man marries woman living in Bangladeshi, sends three Myanmar friends to rape her
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An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has alleged that her husband repeatedly locked her inside their Hyderabad home and sent three friends to sexually assault her, with the alleged abuse coming to light after their landlord found her locked inside.

Landlord finds woman locked inside house

The allegations came to light on October 23 when the landlord of a rented house in Hyderabad arrived to collect pending rent. He found the house locked from outside. After receiving no response, he broke open the lock and found 18-year-old Humaira Tamanna inside.

Tamanna then managed to leave the house and contacted her family using another person's phone. She subsequently went to stay with a relative.

Woman tells police about alleged abuse

On October 26, Tamanna's relative Mohammad Rasheed took her to the police station, where she lodged a complaint against her husband and three other men. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband, Mohammad Fayaz, had repeatedly locked her inside the rented house and sent his friends there to sexually assault her.

She further alleged that two of the men threatened to kill her if she disclosed what had happened. Tamanna said she had not approached the police earlier because she was frightened and unsure where she could seek help.

She says husband brought her to India

Tamanna told police that she was living in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, when she met Fayaz. According to her complaint, Fayaz promised to marry her and brought her to India in May without informing her family. She alleged that they got married in Hyderabad three to four days after arriving in the country.

About a month after their marriage, Fayaz allegedly brought three of his friends to the rented house.

They were identified as Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman, who were described as Myanmar nationals living in Hyderabad.

Four men booked after complaint

Following Tamanna's complaint, police registered an FIR against Fayaz and the three men. The four accused have been booked under charges related to alleged rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Police are investigating the woman's allegations and the circumstances surrounding her confinement and the alleged assaults.

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