HomeIndia

INDIA

Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river

The incident reportedly occurred within the limits of Medipally police station in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:38 AM IST

According to police officials on Sunday, a five-month pregnant woman was killed by her husband, who then allegedly dismembered her body parts at their Medipally home in Hyderabad and tossed the pieces into the Musi River.

The horrific murder chain of events doesn't end there. DCP (Malkajgiri Zone) P V Padmaja told PTI that the man kept the headless and legless trunk in his chamber after discarding the remaining body parts.

The husband later called his sister to report that his wife had disappeared. She became suspicious and informed a family member, who subsequently brought him to the police station. The DCP informed reporters that he eventually admitted to killing his wife there after once more attempting to hide the crime as a missing person's case.

What was the reason for killing his wife?

The accused, a 27-year-old driver who works for a ride-hailing company, killed his 21-year-old wife at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday following frequent quarrels linked to family disputes.

The woman informed her husband on Friday, August 22, that she would be staying at her parents' house after traveling to Vikarabad for a medical checkup. However, the husband disagreed, sparking a fight. According to authorities, the culprit chose to kill the pregnant woman the same day she mistreated him, as reported by PTI.

According to her, the accused was arrested after a case was filed under the appropriate BNS sections on allegations of murder and disappearance of evidence of the offence based on his confession.

The dismembered was found in the house and sent for post-mortem, she said, "We have to ascertain the deceased is the wife of the accused, and a DNA test will be conducted".

According to police officials, NDRF officers conducted searches in addition to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swimmers; however, they have not yet located the body pieces.

According to police, the offender and the victim, who were both neighbors and locals of the Vikarabad district, were wed in January 2024 at Arya Samaj in a love-cum-arrange marriage.

They lived in a leased home in Boduppal, Hyderabad, after being married.  After a month or so of living together in harmony, family conflicts caused them to argue frequently. The woman accused her husband of domestic assault and filed a complaint with the Vikarabad police in April 2024. A case was then opened.

A settlement was reached after conciliation meetings with the village elders.

For three months, the deceased was employed in a call center located in the city of Punjagutta. However, the accused prevented her from carrying out her duties because of suspicions about her behavior.

In March 2025, she conceived. According to the cops, their regular arguments persisted even after that.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
