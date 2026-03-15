Hyderabad Horror: HIV-positive man injects infected blood into woman after wedding called off

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injecting HIV-infected blood into a 22-year-old woman after her family cancelled their marriage due to his HIV-positive status.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly injecting HIV-infected blood into a 22-year-old woman after her family cancelled their proposed marriage, police said on Saturday. The shocking incident reportedly took place on March 11 at the woman’s residence.

Police said the accused forcibly administered the infected blood to the woman following a dispute over the cancelled wedding.

Marriage Proposal Cancelled After Medical Test

According to investigators, the accused and the victim are relatives, and their families had earlier agreed to arrange their marriage. However, concerns arose because the man’s parents were reportedly living with HIV.

To ensure the safety of their daughter, the woman’s parents asked the man to undergo medical testing in September last year. The test results confirmed that he was HIV positive.

After learning about the diagnosis, the woman’s father decided to call off the marriage proposal. This decision reportedly angered the accused, who allegedly blamed the woman and her family for rejecting him.

Alleged Attack at Victim’s House

Police said the accused later went to the woman’s house and forcibly injected blood infected with the virus into her body. Investigators believe he committed the act out of revenge and with the belief that she would eventually be forced to stay with him.

A police official said the man carried out the act thinking that if the woman also became infected, she would have no choice but to marry him and remain with him.

Following the incident, the woman was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment and observation.

Police Action and Investigation

The woman’s father filed a complaint with the authorities, after which a case was registered at the Pocharam IT Corridor police station. The accused has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and was taken into custody.

Police confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to determine all the circumstances surrounding the case.

Officials have also stated that the victim is currently receiving medical care, and doctors are monitoring her condition closely.

The incident has sparked outrage locally, highlighting the serious consequences of revenge-driven violence and the need for awareness and protection in cases involving health-related stigma.