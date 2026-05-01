Hyderabad Horror: 36-year-old techie dies by suicide, alleges wife’s multiple affairs in note; probe underway

A software engineer in Hyderabad died by suicide after allegedly jumping into Hussain Sagar.

A 36-year-old software engineer was found dead in Hussain Sagar, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. The incident has raised serious concerns after a detailed note, allegedly written by the deceased, surfaced with multiple accusations linked to his personal life. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to verify the claims and circumstances surrounding the death.

Allegations Detailed in Lengthy Note

The deceased, identified as Seetharam, reportedly left behind a 19-page document outlining reasons for his extreme step. In the note, he described ongoing marital conflict and accused his wife, Renuka, of being involved in relationships with multiple individuals over the past year and a half.

He further alleged that he became aware of these relationships after encountering videos circulating on social media. According to his account, the discovery caused him significant emotional distress. The note also mentioned that one of the individuals had visited his residence in his absence on several occasions.

Claims of Circulated Private Content

One of the more serious accusations in the document relates to the alleged recording and online sharing of private videos. The deceased claimed that intimate footage involving his wife was recorded by one of the men and later shared publicly through a social media platform, reportedly by a person identified as Ramana.

Investigators have noted that these claims are yet to be substantiated and will be carefully examined as part of the inquiry. Officials are also working to determine whether any such content exists and, if so, how it was distributed.

Emotional Distress and Personal Strain

In his note, Seetharam expressed a deep sense of betrayal and emotional pain. He wrote about his efforts to support his family and described feeling overwhelmed after learning about the alleged incidents. Authorities believe these personal struggles may have contributed to his mental state prior to the incident.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and are examining all aspects, including the authenticity of the note and the allegations it contains. Statements from individuals mentioned in the document, as well as digital evidence, will form a key part of the investigation.