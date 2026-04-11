Hyderabad Horror: 22-year-old woman dies by suicide after forcibly being injected with HIV-infected blood

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INDIA
Woman dies by suicide in Telangana after relative injects HIV-positive blood to coerce her into marriage.
A heartbreaking incident has shaken Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a 22-year-old woman died by suicide, allegedly due to the trauma of being injected with HIV-positive blood by a relative.
The woman was found hanging in her room at her grandmother's residence on Friday morning. Her family had been grappling with the aftermath of the shocking incident on March 11, when the accused, a close relative, injected his HIV-positive blood into her.
The accused had allegedly done this to coerce the woman into marrying him. The woman's family had previously called off the proposed marriage after discovering the accused was HIV-positive. The police arrested the accused on March 15, and he's currently in judicial custody.
The woman had been struggling with depression since the incident, and her family took her to a private hospital for treatment. Her condition deteriorated, and she took the extreme step on Friday morning when she was alone at home.
The police initially booked the accused under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case will now be altered to include Section 306 (abetment to suicide). The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.