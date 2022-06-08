Hyderabad gang rape sequence of events: What happened on May 28? If convicted, what punishment would the accused get?

The Telangana police have apprehended six people, including five juveniles, in the Hyderabad gang rape case. (Representational)

The Telangana police have apprehended six people, including five juveniles, in the Hyderabad gang rape case. Those apprehended include the son and another relative of an AIMIM MLA. Five accused have been booked for raping the victim, the sixth has been booked for molestation. One of the accused is the son of a local leader of the ruling TRS. Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday addressed a news conference and said one of the accused, who had been reported as a major, turned out to be a month short of 18.

Will Hyderabad gang rape accused get death penalty? What police said

The officer said the police have strong evidence against the accused. They will be tried in a special court and could face punishment ranging from 20 years in prison to death sentence.

What are the charges against Hyderabad gang rape accused?

The Hyderabad police have booked five accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. The Indian Penal Code's Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, have also been imposed.

The sixth accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323, and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of POCSO Act. He could face 5-7 years imprisonment. Reportedly, he misbehaved with the victim but didn't rape her.

What happened on May 28, the day the crime took place?

The victim had gone to a pub to attend a party. Giving the detailed account of the sequence of events, the police said the accused Saduddin Malik, and one child in conflict with law (CCL) had misbehaved with the victim inside the Jubilee Hills pub. He said four CCLs followed the girl outside the pub. The girl sat inside the Mercedes. The other four boarded the Innova. While on their way to Concu Bakery, the two CCLs in the Mercedes allegedly forcibly kissed her, the police. They also took photos and videos of the crime and circulated them on social media.

The two cars reached the bakery at 5.51 pm. At 6.15 pm, Malik and the five CCLs left with the victim in the Innova car. One CCL later left the car. Malik and the five others parked the car and raped her one by one.

They dropped the victim at the pub. The victim's father picked her up at 7.53 pm.

How did the matter came to light?

The family of the victim noticed some injuries on her neck. They later approached the police with a molestation complaint. The police registered the rape case after talking with the victim.

