Hyderabad gang rape: Police recover Innova car used in crime

The Hyderabad police on Saturday night recovered the Toyota Innova car in which the gang rape of a teenage girl took place on May 28. The development took place after the Telangana police arrested an 18-year-old accused and apprehended two juveniles, including the son of a local leader of the ruling TRS.

The girl, 17, had visited a pub in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on May 28 for a daytime party. She reportedly met a boy inside the pub, who offered to drop her home. On the way back, he and four of his friends gang-raped the girl in the Innova car. The accused include three minors.

The incident came to light after the girl's family members saw injuries on her neck. The police first registered the case of molestation but later converted it into a rape case.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a massive political row in Telangana. The BJP has alleged that the police acted only after TRS leader KT Rama Rao said none of those involved would be spared.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, meanwhile, showed photographs to reporters allegedly proving an AIMIM MLA's son's involvement in the case.

The BJP and the Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP's Telangana chief, said since a family member of AIMIM leader is involved, the TRS government should hand over the matter to the CBI for an impartial probe.

With inputs from PTI