Hyderabad gang rape accused undergo 'potency' test, police reconstruct crime scene

Hyderabad gang rape: The victim was gang raped by five accused, while the sixth molested her. (Representational)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday took the six accused involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, to several locations in the city's Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas for crime scene reconstruction. The investigators brought the accused to Amnesia Pub on Jubilee Hills Road Number 36, where the accused and the victim had attended a day party before the crime. The police also took them to Consu Bakery where the accused had disembarked from their Mercedes and boarded the Toyota Innova. Meanwhile, the five accused who allegedly gang-raped the girl were subjected to a potency test at the Osmania Hospital. Potency test is conducted to prove that an accused is sexually competent.

At the crime scenes, the police quizzed the accused regarding who approached the victim first in the pub, who misbehaved with her, who trapped the victim when she had come out of the pub, how they convinced her to board the Mercedes and what happened in the vehicle. The police also questioned why they changed their car at the bakery.

The police questioned all the six accused on Sunday, including Saduddin Malik, the only adult out of the six accused. The questioning will take place on Monday as well.

The Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) as the minors are called by the police, are being questioned from 10 AM to 5 PM every day.

All you need to know about accused

Malik, 18, is the main accused. The remaining four accused involved in the gang rape are aged 16-17.

The fifth juvenile accused is a few months short of 18; he has been booked for allegedly molesting the girl. He is the son of a MLA of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

One minor charged with gang rape is the son of a local TRS leader. Two others are believed to be the sons of TRS corporators.

Police say the accused could face punishment for not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

Reported by IANS