Hyderabad gang rape: Congress slams BJP for sharing images of victim, minor accused - Latest developments

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had earlier released a video with pictures of the victim and minor accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case.

Author:Parul Sharma| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Updated: Jun 05, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

A teenage girl in Hyderabad was allegedly gang-raped by five people on May 28. The horrific case has stormed the internet as netizens and politicians are now sharing their opinions over the Telangana incident.

Early this morning, Congress MP and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore criticised BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing a video that included the images of the rape victim and the accused minor. The video shared by Rao hinted at the presence of an AIMIM MLA’s son in a car with the survivor. As per Rao, the car is the one where the minor girl was brutally raped.

The BJP MP further spoke against the police’ decision to give a clean chit to the minor accused, who is the son of a senior MLA of the ruling (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS government in the state. He added that he was forced to share the evidence video only because the police have relieved the minor of all accusations by giving a clean chit.

In response to Rao’s statement, the Congress MP slammed him for comprising the case and the victim’s safety. He tweeted, “One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly an MIM MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case& safety of the victim & her family. Is it because of unholy nexus between TRS, BJP & MIM? Is their bond is more important than justice to a minor girl?”

The 17-year-old girl was returning home after partying at a club in Jubilee Hills when five people gang-raped her inside an Innova car in Hyderabad.

Here are all the developments in the Hyderabad gang rape case so far

  • BJP delegation met the Director-General of Police to request that the gang rape case be transferred to the CBI.
  • BJP MLA Raghunathan Rao blamed the police for hastily giving a clean chit to an MLA’s son.
  • Initial investigations into the case led the police to believe that the crime had taken place in a Mercedes car. It was later unveiled that the incident took place in a Innova Crysta that is owned by a TRS leader.
  • Child rights body NCPCR has seeked an explaination from the Hyderabad police over the delayed registration of an FIR in connection to the case. 
  • 3 adults who were allegedly involved in the offence have been arrested by the police. 2 minor suspects were also produced in the Juvenile court on June 4.
  • The victim was raped in a parked car at an isolated area in Banjara Hills after she left a pub party on May 28.

