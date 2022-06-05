Hyderabad gang rape: Congress slams BJP for sharing images of victim, minor accused - Latest developments

File Photo

A teenage girl in Hyderabad was allegedly gang-raped by five people on May 28. The horrific case has stormed the internet as netizens and politicians are now sharing their opinions over the Telangana incident.

Early this morning, Congress MP and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore criticised BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing a video that included the images of the rape victim and the accused minor. The video shared by Rao hinted at the presence of an AIMIM MLA’s son in a car with the survivor. As per Rao, the car is the one where the minor girl was brutally raped.

READ | Hyderabad gang rape: NCPCR seeks explanation over delay in filing FIR; 3 accused arrested

The BJP MP further spoke against the police’ decision to give a clean chit to the minor accused, who is the son of a senior MLA of the ruling (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS government in the state. He added that he was forced to share the evidence video only because the police have relieved the minor of all accusations by giving a clean chit.

In response to Rao’s statement, the Congress MP slammed him for comprising the case and the victim’s safety. He tweeted, “One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly an MIM MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case& safety of the victim & her family. Is it because of unholy nexus between TRS, BJP & MIM? Is their bond is more important than justice to a minor girl?”

@RaghunandanraoM you had Shared the identification of Telugu daughter in public domain against Supreme Court order for your political gains and we won’t allow the daughter of Telangana to be insulted by Sanghi’s / TRS / Majilis . We won’t Sanghi’s/ Majlis to do Match fixing. https://t.co/PyeN9SNh9C June 4, 2022

The 17-year-old girl was returning home after partying at a club in Jubilee Hills when five people gang-raped her inside an Innova car in Hyderabad.

Here are all the developments in the Hyderabad gang rape case so far