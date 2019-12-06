Hyderabad encounter: Locals shower rose petals on cops, distribute sweets, chant 'Police zindabad'

As the Cyberabad Police on Monday killed the four accused who raped a women veterinary doctor and charred her to death, locals who gathered at the spot of the encounter, chanted slogans of 'Police Zinadabad'. While some showered them with rose petals, others offered them sweets.

Hyderabad: Locals had showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today

According to the police, the four accused - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu - had been taken to the spot for recreation of the crime scene when they tried to escape. When the police asked them to surrender, they snatched a gun from the security personnel, forcing the policemen to open fire in self-defence during which they were killed.

The father of the victim vet, after getting the news, said, "my daughter got justice today. It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this."

"My daughter's soul must be at peace now," he added.

The late doctor's sister said, "I want to thank the Telangana Police, Telangana government and the media for their support to us."

Reacting to the developemenr, mother of Nirbhaya who was gangraped in Delhi in 2012, said that the police did a great job. "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," Devi said while speaking to ANI.

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years to get justice in Nirbhaya case. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said.

The case had triggered a countrywide protest and renewed demands for capital punishment for the accused in such heinous crimes. The 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped and then set ablaze by four men. Her burnt body was found the next day on November 28 under a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.