Hyderabad encounter: Families of accused approach Supreme Court seeking action against cops

Families of the four accused who were killed in an encounter by the Cyberabad police on December 6, have approached the Supreme Court seeking independent or CBI probe into the matter.

In a petition filed at the top court, the families sought registration of a murder case against the police officials who took part in the encounter along with compensation worth Rs 50 lakh to each family.

They also appealed the court to dismiss the cases registered against the four persons accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old female veterinary doctor (who was subsequently named as Disha).

The writ petition was filed by Pinjari Hussain, father of prime accused Mohammed Arif (alias Ahmed), Jollu Shiva’s father Rajaya, Jollu Naveen’s mother Lakshmi and Chintakuntla Chennakeshavulu’s father Kurmanna. The pleas have been filed under the provisions in Article 32 of the Constitution (that enables individuals to seek redressal for the violation of their fundamental rights).

For the respondents, Union Home Secretary, Telangana government chief secretary, Shadnagar (under Cyberabad police commissionerate) assistant commissioner V Surender and Shadnagar police inspector A Sreedhar Kumar have been named.

The woman was allegedly raped by four men on November 26. They later set her on fire and dumped her body in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad. Her charred body was recovered a day later by the police, following which the police launched the manhunt and arrested the four accused.

On December 6, the Cyberabad police took the four persons accused of raping and burning the body of a woman to the scene of the crime for reconstruction as part of the investigation. The Police Commissioner said the accused snatched their weapons and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.

"The four accused had been in police custody for ten days. We had interrogated all of them. When they confessed to the crime, we took them to the site where the incident occurred to reconstruct the scene. When we reached the spot, the accused managed to snatch our guns and attacked us. You can see that the accused are still lying there with the weapons. As a result, we had to engage in an encounter with them in which they were shot dead," Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said during a press conference.

On December 12, the apex court ordered a three-member judicial inquiry into the Telengana Encounter case which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar.

The Supreme Court also stated that no other court or authority shall inquire into this matter until further orders of this court. The Supreme Court's orders effectively stay proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the inquiry conducted by the National Human Rights Commission on the matter.