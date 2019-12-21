Headlines

Hyderabad encounter case: High court orders re-postmortem of all rape accused

The High court ordered that the second post-mortem should be done by 5 pm next Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 02:38 PM IST

Telangana High court ordered re-postmortem of mortal remains of all four, accused of raping and burning the body of a 27-year-old woman in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, who were killed in an encounter by the Cyberabad police.

The High court ordered that the second post-mortem should be done by 5 pm next Monday.

Earlier, the  Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a three-member judicial inquiry into the Telengana Encounter case which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar.

The three-member team will consist of former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and former CBI chief B Kartikeyan headed by VS Sirpurkar. 

The Supreme Court also stated that no other court or authority shall inquire into this matter until further orders of this court. The Supreme Court's orders effectively stay proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the inquiry conducted by the National Human Rights Commission on the matter.

A woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district on November 28 and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police had arrested four people in connection with the case and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused had been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.

On December 6, the Cyberabad police took the four persons accused of raping and burning the body of a woman to the scene of the crime for reconstruction as part of the investigation. The Police Commissioner said the accused snatched their weapons and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.

"The four accused had been in police custody for ten days. We had interrogated all of them. When they confessed to the crime, we took them to the site where the incident occurred to reconstruct the scene. When we reached the spot, the accused managed to snatch our guns and attacked us. You can see that the accused are still lying there with the weapons. As a result, we had to engage in an encounter with them in which they were shot dead," Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said during a press conference.

 

  

