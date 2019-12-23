Hyderabad encounter case: Bodies of four accused handed over to families after second post-mortem

The bodies of the four accused who were killed in an encounter by the Cyberabad police in Telangana have been handed over to their families following a post-mortem by an AIIMS team on Monday. The post-mortem was ordered by the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

The report is to be submitted to the high court.

The four persons were accused of raping and burning the body of a 27-year-old woman in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. They were killed in an encounter on December 6 after the police took them to the crime scene to recreate the events.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a three-member judicial inquiry into the Telengana Encounter case which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar. The top court also stated that no other court or authority shall inquire into this matter until further orders of this court. The Supreme Court's orders effectively stay proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the inquiry conducted by the National Human Rights Commission on the matter.

A woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district on November 28 and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police had arrested four people in connection with the case and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused had been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.