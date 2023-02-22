Hyderabad dog attack: 4-year-old boy brutally attacked by dogs, 2nd incident in 24 hours

Hyderabad was left shocked after a 5-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Tuesday, February 21. What is more shocking is that another such attack took place in Telangana city today, with a 4-year-old child being the victim this time.

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of 3-4 dogs on Wednesday, February 22, just a day after a similar incident resulted in the death of a young child. Fortunately, this time the child escaped with just some minor injuries and bleeding.

As per media reports, 4-year-old Rishi was playing outside of his house when a pack of dogs attacked him, resulting in injuries. However, Rishi’s family was quick to respond to the attack and rescued the child who was injured and bleeding.

The second dog attack in Hyderabad occurred in Maruti Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, and fortunately, the life of the child was saved. However, such was not the case when it comes to the child who was attacked just a day before.

On Tuesday, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 4-year-old boy to death in Telangana, a video of which has gone viral sending shock waves. The video went viral on social media and showed the child being torn limb from limb by a pack of stray dogs.

The clip shows the canines suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down. The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food items when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said.

The child was accompanying his father who works as a security guard in a car servicing shop. The attack took place while the child was playing outside his father’s workplace. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead.

(With PTI inputs)

