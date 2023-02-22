Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Hyderabad dog attack: 4-year-old boy brutally attacked by dogs, 2nd incident in 24 hours

In yet another shocking dog attack in Hyderabad, a 4-year-old boy was injured by a pack of 3-4 dogs in the city less than 24 hours after another child was killed in a similar incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Hyderabad dog attack: 4-year-old boy brutally attacked by dogs, 2nd incident in 24 hours
Hyderabad dog attack: 4-year-old boy brutally attacked by dogs, 2nd incident in 24 hours

Hyderabad was left shocked after a 5-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Tuesday, February 21. What is more shocking is that another such attack took place in Telangana city today, with a 4-year-old child being the victim this time.

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of 3-4 dogs on Wednesday, February 22, just a day after a similar incident resulted in the death of a young child. Fortunately, this time the child escaped with just some minor injuries and bleeding.

As per media reports, 4-year-old Rishi was playing outside of his house when a pack of dogs attacked him, resulting in injuries. However, Rishi’s family was quick to respond to the attack and rescued the child who was injured and bleeding.

The second dog attack in Hyderabad occurred in Maruti Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, and fortunately, the life of the child was saved. However, such was not the case when it comes to the child who was attacked just a day before.

On Tuesday, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 4-year-old boy to death in Telangana, a video of which has gone viral sending shock waves. The video went viral on social media and showed the child being torn limb from limb by a pack of stray dogs.

The clip shows the canines suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down. The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food items when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said.

The child was accompanying his father who works as a security guard in a car servicing shop. The attack took place while the child was playing outside his father’s workplace. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: Are stray dogs becoming a menace to society? Hyderabad dog attack death raises alarm

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.