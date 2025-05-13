The arrest took place on May 9 after she was reportedly caught red-handed receiving the drugs from a delivery person in her car near a restaurant.

Hyderabad police have arrested a well-known doctor, Dr Namrata Chigurupati, for allegedly buying cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh. The arrest took place on May 9 after she was reportedly caught red-handed receiving the drugs from a delivery person in her car near a restaurant.

The delivery agent, identified as Balakrishna Rampyar Ram from Mumbai, was also arrested. Police seized 53 grams of cocaine from their possession. Both have been sent to judicial remand, while the main supplier, Vansh Thakkar, is currently absconding.

Dr Namrata, 34, is the CEO of Omega Hospitals and a radiation oncologist. She completed her MBBS in 2014 and pursued her MD in 2017. According to police, she admitted to developing a cocaine addiction during her MBA studies in Spain between 2021 and 2022. After returning to India, she continued using the drug.

Initially, she got the drug through a local DJ in Hyderabad. Later, she started ordering it directly from Thakkar in Mumbai. Reports say that on May 4, she handed Rs 5 lakh in cash to Balakrishna in Hyderabad. He delivered the money to Thakkar in Mumbai and returned with the drugs on May 8.

On the evening of May 8, Balakrishna delivered the drugs to Dr Namrata while she sat in her Mini Cooper. She also reportedly paid him an extra Rs 10,000. That’s when police caught them both.

Officers revealed that Dr Namrata had been buying cocaine monthly for about a year. Thakkar, the main supplier, used WhatsApp with disappearing messages to communicate delivery details.

The case has been filed under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are continuing their investigation and are actively searching for Thakkar.